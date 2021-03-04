MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Swedish police say they are studying whether the stabbing attack in the southern city of Vetlanda has terrorist motives.

On late Wednesday, a man with a cold weapon attacked people in Vetlanda, leaving eight persons injured.

"We are investigating whether there is any terror motive. We are working closely with security police on this," local police chief Malena Grann said, as quoted by The Local news outlet.

Police have not specified the type of weapon used in the attack, as well as have not disclosed details on the condition of the injured people.