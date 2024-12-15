Police Search For Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen In Japan: Media
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Japanese police were searching on Sunday for the attacker who fatally stabbed a junior high school student and wounded another at a McDonald's restaurant, local media reported.
The teens were in line to order around 8:30 pm (1130 GMT) on Saturday when the attacker entered the fast-food restaurant and wordlessly stabbed them both, according to national broadcaster NHK.
They were rushed to hospital where the girl later died. The other victim, a boy, survived and told police he did not know the man who had stabbed them, NHK said.
It was not clear whether the girl knew the man, who remained at large on Sunday.
Dozens of police have deployed to find the attacker, described as a man who appears to be in his 40s, wearing a grey jacket and dark pants, according to Television Nishinippon.
Police declined to comment on the case to AFP.
The attack in the city of Kitakyushu, in Fukuoka prefecture, happened in less than a minute, local media reported, adding that around 10 customers were inside the restaurant at the time.
