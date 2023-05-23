UrduPoint.com

Police Search Portugal Reservoir In Madeleine McCann Case

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Police were carrying out new searches near a reservoir in Portugal Tuesday connected to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, who vanished from a resort in the Algarve region 16 years ago

AFP reporters on the scene of the remote Arade reservoir, nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the resort where McCann's family stayed when she disappeared, saw police officers searching the bank along the dam with the help of a sniffer dog.

Two officers searched the water on board a fire department boat.

Further information about the "criminal procedural measures" was not given "for tactical investigative reasons", German prosecutors in Brunswick said.

"Maddie" McCann was three years old when she went missing from her family's holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007, while her parents dined at a nearby tapas bar.

Portuguese media reported the police had already combed the site in 2008 but divers found only animal remains.

Despite a huge international manhunt, no trace of her has been found and no one has been charged over her disappearance.

Fire Police Water German Dam Bank Praia Brunswick Portugal SITE Criminals Family Media From

