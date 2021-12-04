(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The parents of suspected Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley are currently missing and being looked for by law enforcement after the county prosecutor announced involuntary manslaughter charges against them, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN on Friday.

"When we were informed the prosecutor had issued charges, we sent detectives out and got a call from the lawyer for the couple saying they're not returning her calls or texts. If they think they're going to get away, they're not," Bouchard said. "Correct," he then confirmed when asked if the Crumbleys are currently missing.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with the school shooting for which their 15-year-old son stands accused. The couple purchased the firearm used in the attack just days before the shooting, and did not take seriously concerning reports from school staff about his behavior, county prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a news conference earlier on Friday.

Four students were killed and seven others were injured in the shooting, which took place on Tuesday.