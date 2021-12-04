UrduPoint.com

Police Searching For Michigan School Shooting Suspect's Parents - Sheriff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Police Searching for Michigan School Shooting Suspect's Parents - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The parents of suspected Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley are currently missing and being looked for by law enforcement after the county prosecutor announced involuntary manslaughter charges against them, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN on Friday.

"When we were informed the prosecutor had issued charges, we sent detectives out and got a call from the lawyer for the couple saying they're not returning her calls or texts. If they think they're going to get away, they're not," Bouchard said. "Correct," he then confirmed when asked if the Crumbleys are currently missing.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with the school shooting for which their 15-year-old son stands accused. The couple purchased the firearm used in the attack just days before the shooting, and did not take seriously concerning reports from school staff about his behavior, county prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a news conference earlier on Friday.

Four students were killed and seven others were injured  in the shooting, which took place on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Attack Oakland From

Recent Stories

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

1 hour ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

1 hour ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

1 hour ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

1 hour ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.