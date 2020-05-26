UrduPoint.com
Police Searching Rio Governor's Official Residence In COVID-19 Embezzlement Operation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Police are searching the official residence of Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the G1 broadcaster, searches are part of an operation, dubbed Placebo, into suspected embezzlement and corruption by officials dealing with COVID-19.

Overall on the morning of Tuesday, police reportedly raided a total of 12 addresses, including Witzel's official residence Laranjeiras Palace, his previous home address and an attorney's office which provides him with legal services.

