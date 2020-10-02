Police Security Chief Injured in Attack in Northern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The police security chief of Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan, Mahura Andarabi, and three of his bodyguards were wounded during a clash in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, an anonymous source told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, at about 3 p.m.

local time (10:30 GMT) militants launched an offensive against Afghan checkpoints in one the city's areas and Andarabi was injured by an airstrike during a clash.

Eyewitnesses say that Afghan security forces buildings were targeted by airstrikes, resulting in killed and wounded police officers.

Baghlan officials have not yet commented on the incident, same as the Taliban.