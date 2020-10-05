Police Seize Over 0.5 Tonnes of Cocaine in French Guiana - Interior Minister

Special security forces have seized at least 500 kilograms (0.5 tonnes) of cocaine in the French Guiana (overseas Department of France), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced, saying the seizure was a significant financial loss for drug dealers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Special security forces have seized at least 500 kilograms (0.5 tonnes) of cocaine in the French Guiana (overseas Department of France), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced, saying the seizure was a significant financial loss for drug dealers.

Last week four men were taken into police custody as suspects near the region's capital of Cayenne following a report that the police had retrieved 18 bags each containing 30 kilograms of cocaine.

"Congratulations to the Guiana gendarmes and the drug enforcement administration on the seizure of a record 500 kg of #cocaine.

This represents a loss of tens of millions of Euros for drug traffickers," Darmanin wrote in a message on Twitter.

The seized drug is deemed to be of high quality � purity of 96 percent. A probe has been opened into the case, which represents the largest drug seizure in France's South American territory of Guiana.

Earlier this year, another major drug seizure occurred in the French southwestern department of Gironde, where the police found some 700 kilograms of cocaine.

The prosecutors in the case will make further announcements on Monday, including on the precise weight of the drugs found.