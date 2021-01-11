UrduPoint.com
Police Shoot Driver In Deadly Car Chase In Southwestern France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:53 PM

Police Shoot Driver in Deadly Car Chase in Southwestern France - Reports

A police officer has shot dead a woman in a dangerous driving incident in the Bayonne city in southwestern France, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A police officer has shot dead a woman in a dangerous driving incident in the Bayonne city in southwestern France, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, the incident occurred overnight into Monday. The 37-year-old woman was spotted driving a car zigzagging on the road.

In the chase, the driver reportedly slightly injured one of the officers in a knee, before another policeman opened fire at the woman.

The driver succumbed to her injuries around 3 a.m. (02:00 GMT), the media outlet said, adding that the police officer responsible for the shooting was taken into custody. Two judicial probes were opened into the matter, namely, for an attempted homicide on a police officer, and the circumstances under which the policeman opened fire.

The deceased woman reportedly had criminal record, including for hit and run, theft, and death threats.

