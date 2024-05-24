Police Shoot Man Dead In New Caledonia After Protesters Attack: Prosecutor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A policeman in riot-hit New Caledonia on Friday killed a 48-year-old man after being attacked by demonstrators in the aftermath of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the French Pacific territory, prosecutors said.
A police officer and his colleague were "physically attacked by a group of around fifteen individuals" in Dumbea just outside the capital Noumea, forcing him to draw his weapon, said prosecutor Yves Dupas.
The total death toll from over a week of riots now stands at seven.
"In circumstances that have yet to be determined, the officer is said to have fired a shot from his service weapon to extricate himself from the physical altercation", Dupas said in a statement.
"Initial findings show traces of blows to the officers' faces," the statement said.
