Police shoot man dead in New Caledonia after protesters attack: prosecutor

(@FahadShabbir)

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A policeman in riot-hit New Caledonia on Friday killed a 48-year-old man after being attacked by demonstrators in the aftermath of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the French Pacific territory, prosecutors said.

A police officer and his colleague were "physically attacked by a group of around fifteen individuals" in Dumbea just outside the capital Noumea, forcing him to draw his weapon, said prosecutor Yves Dupas.

The total death toll from over a week of riots now stands at seven.

"In circumstances that have yet to be determined, the officer is said to have fired a shot from his service weapon to extricate himself from the physical altercation", Dupas said in a statement.

"Initial findings show traces of blows to the officers' faces," the statement said.