Police Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. 'Tragic' But 'Justified' - District Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was tragic but ultimately justified due to the danger he posed to officers and the public at the time of the shooting, District Attorney Andrew Womble said during a Tuesday press conference.

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified because Mr.

Brown's actions caused three deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble, of the Pasquotank County District Attorney's Office, said.

Brown was shot and killed by police while trying to drive away from officers who had arrived to serve a warrant.