Police Shut Al Jazeera TV's Tunis Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Tunisian police on Monday closed the office of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera television in the capital Tunis, its bureau chief said

Tunisian police on Monday closed the office of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera television in the capital Tunis, its bureau chief said.

"Around 15 policemen, some in uniform others in civilian clothes, entered our offices and asked us to leave," Al Jazeera director in Tunis Lotfi Hajji told AFP.

He said the law enforcement officers gave no reason for the actions, but confiscated the keys to the premises and forced all staff to leave.

