UrduPoint.com

Police Shut Main Entrance To Jerusalem Over Bomb Scare - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Police Shut Main Entrance to Jerusalem Over Bomb Scare - Reports

Israeli police temporarily closed the main entrance to the city of Jerusalem on Saturday after a suspected bomb was found near the pedestrian Chords Bridge, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Israeli police temporarily closed the main entrance to the city of Jerusalem on Saturday after a suspected bomb was found near the pedestrian Chords Bridge, Israeli media reported.

The object, which looked like a small pipe bomb, was found during patrols, The Times of Israel newspaper said.

Police cordoned off the nearby area and called a bomb squad.

The examination found that the item was not an explosive device and the area was reopened to traffic.

Israel is still reeling from two blasts that rocked Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing at least one and injuring 22. The prime minister called the incident a terrorist attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Israel Traffic Jerusalem Media From

Recent Stories

Cursed Halfpenny late withdrawal from Wales team

Cursed Halfpenny late withdrawal from Wales team

4 minutes ago
 Union 'sceptical' of reforms to scandal-hit London ..

Union 'sceptical' of reforms to scandal-hit London fire service

4 minutes ago
 Varane back for France in Denmark World Cup clash

Varane back for France in Denmark World Cup clash

4 minutes ago
 1 killed, 2 injured in Nowshera traffic accident

1 killed, 2 injured in Nowshera traffic accident

4 minutes ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership result

RugbyU: English Premiership result

16 minutes ago
 Russia Pays Tribute to Late Belarusian Foreign Min ..

Russia Pays Tribute to Late Belarusian Foreign Minister

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.