Police Shut Main Entrance to Jerusalem Over Bomb Scare - Reports

Israeli police temporarily closed the main entrance to the city of Jerusalem on Saturday after a suspected bomb was found near the pedestrian Chords Bridge, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Israeli police temporarily closed the main entrance to the city of Jerusalem on Saturday after a suspected bomb was found near the pedestrian Chords Bridge, Israeli media reported.

The object, which looked like a small pipe bomb, was found during patrols, The Times of Israel newspaper said.

Police cordoned off the nearby area and called a bomb squad.

The examination found that the item was not an explosive device and the area was reopened to traffic.

Israel is still reeling from two blasts that rocked Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing at least one and injuring 22. The prime minister called the incident a terrorist attack.