German authorities said Friday they took down the country's largest internet marketplace for narcotics and arrested 11 suspects from Germany, the Netherlands and Poland

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that they worked for more than a year to smash Chemical Revolution, which sold amphetamines, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy, LSD and other synthetic drugs.

Accepting Bitcoin payments, the site started operations in September 2017 and was allegedly run by a 26-year-old German man. He has been in custody since May.

The latest suspects arrested -- eight Germans aged 24 to 35, two Poles aged 32 and 44 and a 43-year-old Dutchman -- managed the acquisition, packaging, transport and distribution of the illicit wares.

The police operation made its first swoop in early 2018 with the arrest of a German manin the eastern state of Brandenburg found with a significant stash of drugs at his home.

Between February and May 2019, German investigators working with colleagues in Poland, the Netherlands, France and Spain arrested another 10 suspects.