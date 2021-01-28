UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Smash 'world's Most Dangerous' Cybercrime Service

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:06 AM

Police smash 'world's most dangerous' cybercrime service

International police have disrupted the "world's most dangerous" cybercrime service used to break into computer systems, law agencies announced on Wednesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):International police have disrupted the "world's most dangerous" cybercrime service used to break into computer systems, law agencies announced on Wednesday.

The illicit service called EMOTET was operated as a so-called botnet, software that infects a network of computers and allows them to be remotely controlled, Europol and its judicial sister agency Eurojust said.

Police based in Britain, Canada, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Ukraine and the United States teamed together to infiltrate EMOTET's infrastructure.

Describing it as the "world's most dangerous malware", Europol said in a statement that "law enforcement and judicial authorities worldwide have this week disrupted one of the most significant botnets of the past decade: EMOTET." The network involved several hundred servers around the world that were used to "manage the computers of the infected victims, to spread to new ones, to serve other criminal groups," Europol said.

"Investigators have now taken control of its infrastructure in an international coordinated action," it said.

What made EMOTET especially dangerous was the fact that it was offered for hire to other "top level" criminals, who then used this "door opener" to install other types of malware, Europol said.

This included infamous banking "Trojans" which steal bank details and credentials, and ransomware that locks files and systems and holds them for ransom for large sums of money.

Criminals used email attachments to trick unsuspecting victims into opening the mails, making them look like invoices, shipping notices and information about Covid-19.

All these emails contained malicious Word documents, either attached to the email or downloadable by clicking on a link within the mail.

Once a user opened one of these documents, they were prompted to "enable macros" so that the malicious code hidden in the Word file could run and install EMOTET malware on a victim's computer.

"EMOTET was one of the biggest vectors of corporate infection in ransomware and data theft attacks," Gerome Billois, Paris-based cybersecurity expert for the consultancy Wavestone, told AFP.

The police action "shows that it is possible to stop cyber-criminals", Billois added.

Related Topics

World Police Ukraine Canada Bank Germany United States Lithuania Netherlands Money Criminals Top

Recent Stories

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

56 minutes ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

1 hour ago

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion

23 minutes ago

Amnesty urges Morocco to release dissident histori ..

23 minutes ago

Putin hails extension of New START treaty

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.