Police Source Says Recent Clashes In Dijon Illustrate Rise Of Chechen Crime - Reports

Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

Police Source Says Recent Clashes in Dijon Illustrate Rise of Chechen Crime - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The recent unrest over an attack on a Chechen teenager by a member of a local drug trafficking group in the eastern French city of Dijon, which lasted for four days, demonstrates the mobility of the Chechen mafia and the expansion of its influence, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Central office of the judicial police (DCPJ) source.

Last Friday, a group of Chechen immigrants from all over France and neighboring Germany and Belgium reportedly gathered in Dijon to take revenge on local Maghreb community members over an attack on a 16-year-old Chechen teenager. Dijon saw four days of ongoing clashes between the members of the Chechen and Maghreb communities, with people injured and some detained by police reinforcements that were sent to the city.

According to the police source, the majority of the Chechen immigrants who arrived at Dijon are "members of criminal organizations.

" Moreover, the events in Dijon are an example of "demonstrations of force" by criminal networks, which are becoming more common across France. Some of them result in unprecedented violence, the source adds, while these criminal groups "invest in a wide range of crimes."

"These conflicts often fall under the domain of honor or result from clandestine issues against a background of gray economy," written in the police note.

In the wake of the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the expulsion of all foreigners involved in the violent clashes in the city. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner vowed that foreigners would be sent out in strict compliance with administrative procedures.

