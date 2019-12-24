UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Sprinting Champ Nabs Spanish Bag Snatchers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:42 PM

Police sprinting champ nabs Spanish bag snatchers

Two Spanish robbers who tried to flee on foot after snatching a bag containing 3,000 euros ($3,300) met with more than they bargained for when one of the police officers pursuing them turned out to be a record-holding sprinter

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Two Spanish robbers who tried to flee on foot after snatching a bag containing 3,000 euros ($3,300) met with more than they bargained for when one of the police officers pursuing them turned out to be a record-holding sprinter.

The pair snatched the bag on Friday from a man who had just been to a bank in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the city's emergency services said on its official Twitter feed.

He quickly alerted the police, saying the bag snatchers had fled in a car.

After realising the police were on their tail, they abandoned the car and tried to run -- but were quickly outpaced, Seville's ABC newspaper reported.

"The suspects, who had just stolen more than 3,000 euros in Seville, didn't know that one of the local police officers who was chasing them was a world-record-holding relay runner, and a Spanish champion with a European masters record for 400 metres," the emergency services tweeted.

"Running for 200-300 metres, I can do that" very quickly, the police officer told Antena3 television, giving his name only as Sergio.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Car Bank Man Seville TV From

Recent Stories

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

30 minutes ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

30 minutes ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

32 minutes ago

US considers pulling troops from West Africa: repo ..

32 minutes ago

No country can achieve progress without accountabi ..

32 minutes ago

Shujat Hussain for transforming the country into Q ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.