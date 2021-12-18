BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) A police station in the metropolitan area of the Colombian city of Cucuta has been attacked by unidentified persons who have thrown a grenade at it, a police source told Sputnik on Friday.

"In the dawn, unknown persons on a motorbike threw a grenade at the police station of Astilleros. There was no damage or casualties," the source said.

After the incident, the police received information about a suspicious cylinder in one of Cucuta's rural areas which looked like an improvised explosive device used by terrorists.

Cucuta is the capital of Colombia's northern department of Norte de Santander, which is the leader in the coca leaves cultivation as well as a hotbed of insurgent activities by rebel groups and drug traffickers.