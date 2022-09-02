UrduPoint.com

Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Residence Allegedly Linked To Vekselberg

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Residence Allegedly Linked to Vekselberg

Federal agents took away about five boxes marked "evidence" and two safes in a raid of a New York residence allegedly linked to sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Federal agents took away about five boxes marked "evidence" and two safes in a raid of a New York residence allegedly linked to sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The police loaded boxes into cars and some of them have already departed.

Earlier in the day, NBC news reported the FBI and ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are conducting searches at a high-rise on Park Avenue in Manhattan and at an estate in Southampton that are reportedly linked to Vekselberg.

Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Kate Pote told Sputnik on Thursday the agency could not comment on reports about federal agents searching the two New York properties.

Related Topics

Police Russia Southampton Manhattan New York FBI From

Recent Stories

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang ..

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang Uyghur Region - Blinken

12 seconds ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

15 seconds ago
 Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia ..

Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia Halts Gas Supplies - Chancell ..

3 minutes ago
 Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance ..

Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance against Indian oppression: DG ..

3 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Gilani 'true voice and hero of Kashmiris' ..

Syed Ali Gilani 'true voice and hero of Kashmiris' struggle': Munir Akram

3 minutes ago
 White House Says No Role for US in Creating Demili ..

White House Says No Role for US in Creating Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporizhzh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.