Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Residence Allegedly Linked to Vekselberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Federal agents took away about five boxes marked "evidence" and two safes in a raid of a New York residence allegedly linked to sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The police loaded boxes into cars and some of them have already departed.

Earlier in the day, NBC news reported the FBI and ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are conducting searches at a high-rise on Park Avenue in Manhattan and at an estate in Southampton that are reportedly linked to Vekselberg.

Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Kate Pote told Sputnik on Thursday the agency could not comment on reports about federal agents searching the two New York properties.