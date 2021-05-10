Police Takes Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Orlando Immigration Services Building

One suspect has been placed in custody after a shooting at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Orlando, Florida, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said in a statement on Monday

"OPD is working a shooting at the 5400 block of S Semoran Blvd (USCIS Building)," the statement said via Twitter.

OPD spokesperson Autumn Jones stated that one person was killed in the incident.

The police also said more details would be provided as they becomes available.