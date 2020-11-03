UrduPoint.com
Police To Act Decisively Against Organizers Of Vienna Terrorist Attack - Chancellor Kurz

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:00 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, in his first statement after the start of the attack in Vienna, said the police would act decisively against the organizers of the terrorist act.

"We are now going through difficult hours in our republic.

I would like to thank all the services that today, in particular, risk their lives for our security. Our police will act decisively against the organizers of this heinous terrorist attack," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

He said the country was with the victims, the wounded and their loved ones, and expressed his condolences.

"We thank the leadership of the European Union and our international partners for their sympathy and statements of solidarity," Kurz said.

