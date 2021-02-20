Police Trying to Prevent Clashes Between Far-Right, Far-Left Activists in French Capital

Law enforcement officers in Paris are trying to prevent clashes between far-left activists and supporters of far-right groups, as the latter are rallying against the government's decision to dissolve the far-right movement, Generation Identitaire, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Law enforcement officers in Paris are trying to prevent clashes between far-left activists and supporters of far-right groups, as the latter are rallying against the government's decision to dissolve the far-right movement, Generation Identitaire, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Far-right activists on Saturday are holding demonstrations in support of Generation Identitaire notorious for its opposition to immigration and islam at Place Denfert-Rochereau in the French capital's 14th arrondissement.

The participants are chanting slogans against illegal migration, calling for "the protection of European identity."

In parallel, supporters of the far-left Antifa movement are holding an unauthorized rally in Paris. Some of the activists even attempted to approach the Place Danfer-Rochereau, but police officers are working to prevent any clashes between the groups of protesters.

Last week, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the necessary proceedings to dissolve the far-right movement had begun and the group had ten days to appeal.