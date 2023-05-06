UrduPoint.com

Police Unions In France Call For Law To Combat Rioters - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 04:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) French police unions have demanded that President Emmanuel Macron pass a law to combat rioters at demonstrations, Le Figaro daily reports.

In a letter addressed to Macron, the unions said that police live in an "apocalyptic situation" faced with violence from the demonstrators and called for an emergency law against "thugs," Le Figaro said on Friday.

The unions have a meeting scheduled at the Elysee Palace on May 12 and are expected to be received by Macron's chief of staff, Patrick Strzoda, as well as the French president's Interior and Security Affairs Adviser Frederic Rose, according to the newspaper.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030.

The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

On May 1, major demonstrations were held in France, with people continuing to protest against the controversial pension reform. Police used tear gas against the protesters in Paris, while demonstrators threw fire crackers, paint balls and bottles at law enforcement officers. According to the French Interior Ministry, over 100 French police officers were injured on May 1, while more than 500 demonstrators were detained across the country.

