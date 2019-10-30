UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Use Pepper Spray Against Protesting Supporters Of Human Rights Activist In Santiago

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:11 PM

Police Use Pepper Spray Against Protesting Supporters of Human Rights Activist in Santiago

Chilean police used pepper spray and tear gas against peaceful protesters in Santiago who were showing support for Josue Maureira, a young man who claimed he was sexually assaulted by the police, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Chilean police used pepper spray and tear gas against peaceful protesters in Santiago who were showing support for Josue Maureira, a young man who claimed he was sexually assaulted by the police, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters were sprayed by officers at a rally late Tuesday.

Maureira was detained on October 21 during the ongoing protests in Santiago for allegedly assaulting police officers. During his detention, the Maureira says he was beaten and sexually assaulted with a police baton. He is now suing the city for violating his human rights.

On Monday, nationwide protests renewed despite the fact that Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers. In Santiago, protesters burned down a shopping mall, prompting the evacuation of a nearby hotel.

Chile has been mired in protests since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. At least 20 people have been killed as a result of the unrest, Pinera's office said on Tuesday. �

Related Topics

Police Hotel Young Santiago Man October Gas

Recent Stories

2 minutes ago

Famous filmmaker Khwaja Khurshid remembered on dea ..

54 seconds ago

Thai Prime Minister Seeking to Restore Suspended U ..

7 minutes ago

Four die, eight injured as tractor trolley falls i ..

7 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for enhancin ..

7 minutes ago

Akbar-ur-Rehman and Naveed Malik hit tons, Hassan ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.