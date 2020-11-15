UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Use Pepper Spray To Scatter Leftists In DC After Attacks On Trump's Fans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

Police Use Pepper Spray to Scatter Leftists in DC After Attacks on Trump's Fans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Left-wing activists chased out US President Donald Trump's supporters in Washington, DC, and besieged at least one downtown hotel hosting them, prompting police to step in and use pepper spray to forcefully scatter the crowd, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Thousands rallied on Saturday in the country's capital to demand four more years for the Republican incumbent and echo his claims that the election victory was stolen from him in a massive fraud scheme.

The rally was mostly peaceful, but violent altercations began when Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists gathered several hundred feet away from the White House and harassed scattered groups of Trumpists returning to their hotels.

A Sputnik reporter saw a flag being seized from a Trumpist, families with kids being chased out, a red MAGA ["Make America Great Again," Trump's motto] cap torn off a man's head.

Police deployed in large numbers nearby moved to break up clashes, salvage Trump supporters and occasionally arrest their most violent attackers.

Law-enforcement officers also moved to protect The Capitol Hilton after the downtown hotel hosting a group of Trumpists was besieged by a violent crowd. Policemen later used physical force and pepper spray to scatter protesters who started to vandalize cars parked outside.

Several arrests were made during the altercation. A block away two lines of police separated Trump's fans and haters, who are gradually leaving the area.

Related Topics

Election Police Washington White House Hotel Trump Man From

Recent Stories

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

4 hours ago

Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Ita ..

4 hours ago

Poland reports record rise in coronavirus deaths

4 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents ..

5 hours ago

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah atten ..

5 hours ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.