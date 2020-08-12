UrduPoint.com
Police Use Stun Grenades In Area Of Plekhanov Street In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Police Use Stun Grenades in Area of Plekhanov Street in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Police force protesters away from Rokossovsky Avenue in Minsk, law enforcement officers use stun grenades in the area of Plekhanov Street, protesters throw fireworks in response, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Belarusian police are gradually pushing protesting car owners and pedestrians from Rokossovsky Avenue in Minsk. Riot police groups in full uniform and with shields carried out selective detentions. Some protesters tried to fight off the detainees by throwing wooden sticks, stones and torches at policemen.

Most of protesters urge not to provoke the police in this way. cars are gradually shifting partly toward Valeev Square, others toward Plekhanov Street. From the side of Plekhanov Street, explosions are heard, Flashes from stun grenades are seen. Some of protesters launched fireworks in the direction of special equipment and a chain of riot police, which divide the avenue into several parts.

