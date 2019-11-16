Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Central Santiago, Rally Continues

(@imziishan)

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Chile's police used tear gas to disperse protesters in central Santiago, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that despite that, the rally continued.

Several hundred people have gathered on Plaza Italia square in the center of the Chilean capital. Most of the protesters are wearing masks or respirators.

The manifestation is peaceful. Young men, who have gathered there, are dancing and playing drums.

However, close to the square, demonstrators are burning garbage and parts of trees. Black smoke from the fires can be seen across the area.

On the road to the square, the Sputnik correspondent noted a lot of people selling devices for protection from tear gas, water and lemon juice, which is believed to help soothe the skin irritated by tear gas, which was not in place just three years ago.

The rallies in Chile, which began in October, were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies and resulted in unrest.

The situation led to the cancellation of an APEC summit and COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago.