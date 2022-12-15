Police Use Tear Gas Against Football Fans due to Clashes in Belgium, France - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Violent clashes broke out between French and Moroccan football fans on Wednesday after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Qatar, with the French and Belgium police using tear gas and water canons and detaining fans, local media reported.

On Wednesday, the French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad 2-0 in the second semifinal match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On December 18, the French team will face the team of Argentina in the final match of the cup. On December 17, Morocco will play against Croatia in a match for the bronze.

Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported that police used tear gas and water cannons after football fans started throwing firecrackers and launching fireworks at police officers. Police started detaining fans.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported that clashes broke out between French and Moroccan fans in France's city of Nice after hooded men started shouting "Arabs out" and "we are home" to the Moroccan fans. Both sides started throwing firecrackers at each other.

The French police also used tear gas against fans in the city of Lyon, Le Monde newspaper reported.