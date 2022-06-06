UrduPoint.com

Police Use Tear Gas Against Former KLA Militants Protesting Wage Bill In Kosovo - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Police Use Tear Gas Against Former KLA Militants Protesting Wage Bill in Kosovo - Reports

Police in the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo fired tear gas at former militants of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), who broke through a fence outside the parliament building in Kosovo's capital of Pristina, local media reported on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Police in the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo fired tear gas at former militants of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), who broke through a fence outside the parliament building in Kosovo's capital of Pristina, local media reported on Monday.

Several hundred protesters entered the courtyard of the legislative assembly, injuring one of the policemen, Kosovo Online reported.

The protesters were enraged by the bill on the minimum wage under consideration in the republic's parliament. The acting head of the veteran movement of the KLA said that the document does not include an increase in the minimum wage for his brothers in arms and therefore "should not be approved by parliament."

Related Topics

Assembly Militants Army Police Parliament Pristina Gas Media

Recent Stories

UN says it advocates 'respect' for all religions, ..

UN says it advocates 'respect' for all religions, reacting to derogatory remarks ..

1 minute ago
 Imran-Bushra-Gogi troika thrived under 'Naya Pakis ..

Imran-Bushra-Gogi troika thrived under 'Naya Pakistan' : Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 minute ago
 Dispute of parallel chess federations resolved ami ..

Dispute of parallel chess federations resolved amicably

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister to address pre-budget seminar on Tu ..

Prime Minister to address pre-budget seminar on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Islamic world can't remain silent on Toheen-e-Namo ..

Islamic world can't remain silent on Toheen-e-Namoos-e-Risalat: Tahir Mehmood As ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.