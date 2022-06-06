Police Use Tear Gas Against Former KLA Militants Protesting Wage Bill in Kosovo - Reports

Police in the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo fired tear gas at former militants of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), who broke through a fence outside the parliament building in Kosovo's capital of Pristina, local media reported on Monday

Several hundred protesters entered the courtyard of the legislative assembly, injuring one of the policemen, Kosovo Online reported.

The protesters were enraged by the bill on the minimum wage under consideration in the republic's parliament. The acting head of the veteran movement of the KLA said that the document does not include an increase in the minimum wage for his brothers in arms and therefore "should not be approved by parliament."