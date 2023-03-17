Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters at Place de la Concorde in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Police used tear gas and water cannons at protests against pension reform at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

On Thursday, opponents of the pension reform gathered outside the French National Assembly (the parliament's lower house) in Paris, where a vote on a draft law was supposed to take place.

However, it ultimately did not take place due to the decision of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to resort to article 49.3 of the constitution and pass the law without the parliament's approval. Later, the protesters moved to the Place de la Concorde, not far from which the Elysee Palace is located.

The rally was peaceful, but by evening the protesters began to build barricades of fences and boards, and then burn them down. In addition, they began to throw stones and bottles at the police. In response, the police used tear gas and water cannons.