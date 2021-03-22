UrduPoint.com
Police Use Tear Gas At Marseille Carnival That Violates Coronavirus Restrictions - Reports

Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:40 AM

Police Use Tear Gas at Marseille Carnival That Violates Coronavirus Restrictions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Police used tear gas to disperse participants in an unauthorized carnival in the French port city of Marseille, local media report.

According to France Bleu Provence radio about 6,500 people took part in the carnival on Sunday. Police started to disperse the gathering at around 18:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

"No declaration in the prefecture, no masks, no physical distancing. Total irresponsibility of the participants in the carnival of #LaPlaine in #Marseille in the midst of a health crisis," the Bouches-du-Rhone police prefecture said on Twitter.

According to police, at least seven people were detained in Marseille on Sunday, including for throwing objects at law enforcement officers. At least one police officer was injured.

France Bleu Provence reported that people not wearing face masks at the carnival were fined. Meanwhile, radio RCF said that police used tear gas to disperse participants in the carnival on Sunday night.

Mask wearing in public places is mandatory in Marseille and the city has limits for the number of people who can take part in public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

