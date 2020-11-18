Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters in Paris Rally Against Global Security Bill - Reports

French security forces in Paris have used tear gas to disperse protesters, who gathered to demonstrate against the global security bill currently under consideration in the country's National Assembly, the media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) French security forces in Paris have used tear gas to disperse protesters, who gathered to demonstrate against the global security bill currently under consideration in the country's National Assembly, the media reported.

The protests against the global security bill took place across France on Tuesday evening, as the National Assembly began to deliberate on a draft law on "Global Security" that critics say amount to censorship. Article 24 of the legislation would impose penalties of up to on-year prison sentence or a heavy fine for the filming and distribution of police videos and photos with an intention to arm a law enforcement worker, penalties deemed a threat to freedom to inform by the protesters.

The rally, which was held outside the National Assembly building, drew hundreds of people, including journalists who said that the bill would compromise press freedom.

The protest resulted in violent clashes between the demonstrators and security troops, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds of protesters.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had earlier said that the bill would provide more protection for police troops who were being targeted, has reaffirmed his stand.

"Our duty is to protect the police and gendarmes who are often thrown into social media, while guaranteeing freedom of information. Summing up the article 24 of the global security bill:: Filming: YES. Tracking down police: NO," Darmanin tweeted on Wednesday.

He also reiterated that the government's duty is to ensure that law enforcement officers are not stalked on social networks, adding that disturbing calls and comments against them are posted on the internet.