Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons to Disperse Rallies in Southeastern Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Turkish police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse people who gathered in unauthorized rallies in the Kurdish-majority southeastern cities of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van, mayors of which were dismissed by Ankara on Monday, local media reported.

The mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van were replaced with state appointees after being accused of having links to the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The police used tear gas and water cannon after protesters refused to disperse on the policemen's demand, DHA news agency reported.

Several people, including lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party were injured and taken to a hospital.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. Ankara has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The Turkish government and the PKK agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.