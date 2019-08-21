UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons To Disperse Rallies In Southeastern Turkey - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons to Disperse Rallies in Southeastern Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Turkish police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse people who gathered in unauthorized rallies in the Kurdish-majority southeastern cities of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van, mayors of which were dismissed by Ankara on Monday, local media reported.

The mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van were replaced with state appointees after being accused of having links to the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The police used tear gas and water cannon after protesters refused to disperse on the policemen's demand, DHA news agency reported.

Several people, including lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party were injured and taken to a hospital.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. Ankara has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The Turkish government and the PKK agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Militants Police Water Turkey Diyarbakir Mardin Van Ankara Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

33 minutes ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

40 minutes ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

1 hour ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.