Police Use Water Cannon, Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters Near Hong Kong Government HQ

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Hong Kong police used a water cannon and tear gas against a few hundred protesters who gathered in front of the cordoned off headquarters of the Hong Kong government on Saturday evening, as activists mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Revolution, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in case of violent acts or unlawful behavior on part of protesters. Contrary to the claims of demonstrators, Chinese authorities reaffirm their commitment to the "one country, two systems" principle.

Connaught Road Central next to the government office has been shut down, as more and more protesters gathered near the building's front entrance.

The crowd chanted "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," while demanding universal suffrage and an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.

A small group of radical protesters moved road blocks closer toward the entrance of the building. Protesters, most dressed in black attires, also used green laser beams to harass the police officers stationed behind the plastic fences set up in front of the government building.

First the police did not react but then deployed a powerful water cannon to disperse the crowd.

The crowd holding umbrellas pulled back but did not disperse. Protesters held up umbrellas, in anticipation of the police using force to move them away. Some protesters brought what looked to be metal rots to the area.

A small group of protesters then tried to break through a metal door of the building. Demonstrators also hurled metal objects in an attempt to break windows on the second floor. Then, a big metal bucket filled with bricks was brought toward the government building.

Police, in turn, fired what seemed to be warning shots, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The law enforcers have also used tear gas.

As a result, the crowd mostly dispersed after the protesters did destroy a large portion of windows on the second floor.

Law enforcement officers, meanwhile, came out from the Legislative Council building to clear the crowd and instruct reporters to leave the scene. Almost all of the protesters dispersed. Most of those remaining on the scene are reporters. Many pulled back into the nearby Admiralty subway station.

Police subsequently issued a statement to accuse the protesters of hurling petrol bombs at the government headquarters.

"Radical protestors threw petrol bombs at Central Government Offices, posing a serious threat to the safety of everyone, including police officers at scene. Police deploy appropriate force to disperse the protestors. Police warn protestors to stop any illegal acts and leave immediately," the statement read.

The standoff near the government headquarters comes as a rally to commemorate the anniversary of the Umbrella Revolution is being held in Tamar Park nearby.

Back in September 2014, activists, some of whom were armed with umbrellas, staged a series of sit-ins to protest the local election reform and demand universal suffrage. The demonstrations lasted until mid-December.