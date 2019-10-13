UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Use Water Cannon, Tear Gas, Truncheons Against Environmental Activists In Brussels

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:50 AM

Police Use Water Cannon, Tear Gas, Truncheons Against Environmental Activists in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Police in Brussels resorted to a water cannon, tear gas and truncheons to disperse activists of the Extinction Rebellion environmental movement, who staged an unauthorized rally in the center of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

More than 100 activists were detained during the Saturday protests. Police decided to disperse the protesters over the obstacles, made by them for public transport.

"The Place Royale [King's Square] is closed for traffic. Police are taking measures for restoring public traffic through this important transport corridor," the city police said.

According to organizers of the rally, more than 1,000 people joined the protest in Brussels.

Extinction Rebellion started a two-week "international rebellion" on Monday in an effort to push governments around the world to take action on the climate crisis. Activists have so far blocked streets and bridges in major cities of the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany and others. Police in London, Amsterdam, Madrid and other major cities have already made numerous arrests.

Related Topics

Protest World Police Water Canada Traffic Germany Brussels London Amsterdam Madrid Spain Italy United Kingdom Gas

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

4 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

4 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

4 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

4 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

4 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.