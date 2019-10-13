Police Use Water Cannon, Tear Gas, Truncheons Against Environmental Activists in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Police in Brussels resorted to a water cannon, tear gas and truncheons to disperse activists of the Extinction Rebellion environmental movement, who staged an unauthorized rally in the center of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

More than 100 activists were detained during the Saturday protests. Police decided to disperse the protesters over the obstacles, made by them for public transport.

"The Place Royale [King's Square] is closed for traffic. Police are taking measures for restoring public traffic through this important transport corridor," the city police said.

According to organizers of the rally, more than 1,000 people joined the protest in Brussels.

Extinction Rebellion started a two-week "international rebellion" on Monday in an effort to push governments around the world to take action on the climate crisis. Activists have so far blocked streets and bridges in major cities of the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany and others. Police in London, Amsterdam, Madrid and other major cities have already made numerous arrests.