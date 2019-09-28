UrduPoint.com
Police Use Water Cannon To Disperse Protesters Near Hong Kong Government Headquarters

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:05 PM

Police Use Water Cannon to Disperse Protesters Near Hong Kong Government Headquarters

The Hong Kong police used a water cannon against a few hundred protesters who gathered in front of the cordoned off headquarters of the Hong Kong government on Saturday evening, as activists mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Revolution, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Hong Kong police used a water cannon against a few hundred protesters who gathered in front of the cordoned off headquarters of the Hong Kong government on Saturday evening, as activists mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Revolution, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Connaught Road Central next to the government office has been shut down, as more and more protesters gathered near the building's front entrance.

The crowd chanted "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," while demanding universal suffrage and an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.

A small group of radical protesters moved road blocks closer toward the entrance of the building. Protesters, most dressed in black attires, also used green laser beams to harass the police officers stationed behind the plastic fences set up in front of the government building.

First the police did not react but then deployed a powerful water cannon to disperse the crowd.

The crowd holding umbrellas pulled back but did not disperse. Protesters held up umbrellas, in anticipation of the police using force to move them away.

Some protesters brought what looked to be metal rots to the area.

The standoff near the government headquarters comes as a rally to commemorate the anniversary of the Umbrella Revolution is being held in Tamar Park nearby.

Back in September 2014, activists, some of whom were armed with umbrellas, staged a series of sit-ins to protest the local election reform and demand universal suffrage. The demonstrations lasted until mid-December.

