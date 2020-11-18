UrduPoint.com
Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Protesters In Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Protesters in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered next to the Bundestag building in the center of Berlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There have already been some detentions.

Protesters, who object to new lockdowns, have been demanding access to the building of the parliament, where chancellor Angela Merkel is set to speak on Wednesday. The lawmakers are expected to adopt an amended version of the law on protecting people from infections, which would increase the Health Ministry's powers in terms of restrictions.

More Stories From World

