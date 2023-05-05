UrduPoint.com

Policeman Allegedly Commits Suicide Near Japanese Prime Minister's Office - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A riot police officer has allegedly committed suicide in a toilet at a checkpoint on the territory of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office, Japanese media reported on Friday.

The police officer was found at around 4:40 local time on Friday (19:40 GMT on Thursday) in a toilet cabin near the western gates of the premise, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the police. The man had an open wound in the head, with a gun lying next to him.

The officer was taken to a hospital, but died there, the report said.

His colleagues told the police they had heard a gunshot and then found the officer in the toilet.

Investigators believe the police officer shot himself, although there was no suicide note at the scene, the report said.

The Japanese prime minister was not in the office when the accident took place. Kishida is currently completing his trip to Africa and Singapore. He is expected to return to Japan later in the day.

