WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison in the killing of George Floyd and the other three former officers that were involved in the arrest face up to ten years each, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

The documents show Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Floyd after arresting him last week. The other three former officers each face up to ten years in prison on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.