Policeman Killed, 4 Others Injured In Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan - Source
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:05 PM
An Afghan policeman was killed and four other people were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the country's southern province of Helmand, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday
The bomb exploded near a police car in the Greshak district of Helmand province.
Spokesman of the Helmand governor Omar Zafar confirmed to Sputnik that one policeman was killed and two others were injured.