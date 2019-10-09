UrduPoint.com
Policeman Killed, 4 Others Injured In Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:05 PM

Policeman Killed, 4 Others Injured in Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Source

An Afghan policeman was killed and four other people were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the country's southern province of Helmand, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) An Afghan policeman was killed and four other people were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the country's southern province of Helmand, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The bomb exploded near a police car in the Greshak district of Helmand province.

Spokesman of the Helmand governor Omar Zafar confirmed to Sputnik that one policeman was killed and two others were injured.

