Policeman Killed, 4 People Injured In Car Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar - Official
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:45 PM
A policeman was killed and four more people were injured in an explosion near a compound in Shah Wali Kot district of Afghanistan's Kandahar, the provincial governor's spokesman, Baheer Ahmadi, told Sputnik on Saturday
The Taliban radical movement took responsibility for the attack and claimed that 40 servicemen had been killed and wounded.
"One policeman was killed and four others were injured in the attack," Ahmadi said, adding that the blast was followed by a clash.
The governor's spokesman did not comment on the Taliban's casualties in this clash.
According to Ahmadi, an improvised explosive device in the car was detonated by a suicide bomber.