UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Killed In Second Attack In Northern I. Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:02 PM

Policeman killed in second attack in northern I. Coast

A policeman was killed overnight when a second security post on Ivory Coast's northern border with Burkina Faso came under attack, a police source told AFP on Monday

Korhogo, Ivory Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A policeman was killed overnight when a second security post on Ivory Coast's northern border with Burkina Faso came under attack, a police source told AFP on Monday.

The gendarme died when gunmen raided his post at Tehini, shortly after an army position was attacked at nearby Kafolo, the source in the gendarmerie at Ferkessedougou told AFP.

Related Topics

Attack Army Police Died Ferkessedougou Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Border Post

Recent Stories

Russia adds 8,711 COVID-19 cases

35 seconds ago

FCA to set targets for Kharif, review Rabi output ..

37 seconds ago

China supports Pakistan in pursuing peaceful diplo ..

40 seconds ago

Which animals could have passed Covid-19 to humans ..

43 seconds ago

The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlik ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey begins to inoculate senior citizens against ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.