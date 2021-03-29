Policeman killed in second attack in northern I. Coast

(@FahadShabbir)

Korhogo, Ivory Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A policeman was killed overnight when a second security post on Ivory Coast's northern border with Burkina Faso came under attack, a police source told AFP on Monday.

The gendarme died when gunmen raided his post at Tehini, shortly after an army position was attacked at nearby Kafolo, the source in the gendarmerie at Ferkessedougou told AFP.