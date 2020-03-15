UrduPoint.com
Policeman Kills 7 Colleagues In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) An Afghan policeman killed seven colleagues, including his commander, in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source close to the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Sunday.

"An influential policeman killed his commander and six colleagues in Kandahar's Zheri district and injured one more person last night [after which] the attacker escaped," the source said.

The local authorities have indicated that the Taliban might have been involved in the incident, but the militant group is yet to make a comment on it.

