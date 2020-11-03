UrduPoint.com
Policemen Combing Streets In Center Of Vienna After Shooting At Synagogue - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Policemen Combing Streets in Center of Vienna After Shooting at Synagogue - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Police officers with weapons and flashlights are combing the streets in the center of Vienna after shooting at a synagogue, they are checking cars, according to the footage of the special operation broadcast live on the N-tv channel.

Groups of three or four policemen pass through the empty streets, they shine their flashlights under the cars.

