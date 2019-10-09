UrduPoint.com
Policemen From England, Wales To Help London Manage Extinction Rebellion Rallies - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:19 PM

All 43 police forces from England and Wales will support London's Metropolitan Police during the ongoing wave of Extinction Rebellion environmental protests, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) All 43 police forces from England and Wales will support London's Metropolitan Police during the ongoing wave of Extinction Rebellion environmental protests, media reported on Wednesday.

The aiding forces will send 500 officers to London, with help from Devon and Cornwall, Kent, Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire already on site, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

On Monday, a synchronized protest was launched by Extinction Rebellion in major European cities, including London, with participants lying or sitting, often in tents, on streets to disrupt traffic until law enforcement escorted them away.

The Metropolitan Police have already arrested over 600 activists.

In recent months Extinction Rebellion has been actively staging protests in an attempt to bring the public's attention to the global warming, which it calls the "climate emergency."

