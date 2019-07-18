Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched in Venezuela for Over 3Mln Children - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A large-scale polio vaccination campaign has been launched in Venezuela that aims to reach more than 3.1 million children, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"In Venezuela, a mass polio vaccination campaign for more than 3.1 million children under the age of five started today, led by the Ministry of Health, with support from UNICEF [UN Children's Fund] and the Pan American Health Organization," Haq told reporters.

Haq noted that all children under five years of age in Venezuela will have an opportunity to receive immunization at more than 7,000 vaccination stations across the country.

To strengthen the campaign, UNICEF delivered over 3.8 million doses of the oral polio vaccine and some 125,000 doses of inactivated polio vaccine, Haq said.

UNICEF has also helped produce tv and radio messages to inform the public on the lifesaving features of immunization.

According to United Nations figures, some 3.2 million children in Venezuela are in need of humanitarian assistance.