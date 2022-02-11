Polisario Front Claims to Have Killed 12 Moroccan Soldiers - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Polisario Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Western Sahara) has killed 12 Moroccan soldiers in attacks between February 1 and February 8, the Sahara Press Service news agency reported on Friday

According to the agency, the Polisario Front has recently launched a number of attacks on the Moroccan army in the buffer zone, killing 12 Moroccan soldiers, including several officers.

The Polisario Front is an Algeria-backed pro-independence movement from the local Sahrawi population which periodically clashes with Moroccan forces over Western Sahara. The conflict flared up in November 2020, when the Moroccan military launched an operation in the UN-patrolled Guerguerat border zone to clear the territory from alleged Polisario supporters.

Since the 1970s, Morocco and the Polisario Front have fought with each other over control of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1973. Three years later, the Polisario Front established the partially recognized Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on a very small part of the disputed territory. Morocco, which controls much of Western Sahara, has been pushing for the region's autonomy within its territory, while the United Nations and SADR have been in favor of a referendum on its self-determination.