UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Adventurer Dies Atop Kilimanjaro: Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:38 PM

Polish adventurer dies atop Kilimanjaro: family

A Polish adventurer who crossed the Atlantic three times by kayak unaided has died climbing Kilimanjaro, his family said on Tuesday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A Polish adventurer who crossed the Atlantic three times by kayak unaided has died climbing Kilimanjaro, his family said on Tuesday.

Aleksander Doba, a 74-year-old retired engineer with a thick white beard and a piercing gaze, was a popular figure in Poland.

"It is with profound regret that we announce the death of the great kayaker Alesander Doba on February 22. He died like an adventurer after reaching Africa's highest peak, Kilimanjaro, realising his dreams," his family said in a Facebook post.

According to Polish media reports, Doba lost consciousness shortly after reaching the 5,891.8-metre peak and never regained it despite efforts to revive him.

Doba's first trans-Atlantic crossing from Senegal to Brazil took him from October 2010 to February 2011, the second from Portugal to US shores from October 2013 to April 2014.

His third voyage from US to French shores lasted 111 days.

Related Topics

Africa Facebook Died Doba Brazil Portugal Poland Senegal February April October Post Family Media From

Recent Stories

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year Hi ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

2 minutes ago

UK, France and Germany condemn Iran over UN inspec ..

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

28 minutes ago

ECP to be given EVM to resolve issue of rigging: C ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.