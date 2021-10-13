(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) An elderly Polish national was arrested in Warsaw on suspicions of spying for Belarus, Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the Polish Minister-Special Services Coordinator, said on Wednesday.

"Poland's Internal Security Agency officers, at the request of the National Public Prosecutor's Office, have detained a man suspected of secret collaboration with Belarusian intelligence services," the official statement read.

The suspect was arrested for three months on charges of "taking part in activities for the benefit of the Belarusian intelligence agency, against the interests of the Republic of Poland," the spokesman said. Investigation of the circumstances surrounding the arrest is underway, he added.

The suspect was identified as a Polish male citizen, who previously served in the law enforcement, including police and border security guard, until 2021.