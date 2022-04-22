UrduPoint.com

Polish Air Traffic Controllers' Protest May Harm Connectivity In EU - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Polish Air Traffic Controllers' Protest May Harm Connectivity in EU - European Commission

The protest of air traffic controllers at Warsaw's Chopin Airport is of "serious" concern and may "severely" impact connectivity across the European Union, European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The protest of air traffic controllers at Warsaw's Chopin Airport is of "serious" concern and may "severely" impact connectivity across the European Union, European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Friday.

"Together with Eurocontrol, the commission is closely monitoring the situation, which is a very serious situation, which is of serious concern and which may severely impact the connectivity across the EU. Now social conflict appears to be the origin of this situation and, as you know, the commission has no powers to intervene in such conflicts; however, the commission has already strongly called on all parties to urgently find a solution here," de Keersmaecker said at a midday briefing, when asked to comment on the protest of air traffic controllers in Poland.

Earlier in April, a protest erupted at Warsaw's Chopin Airport, with Polish air traffic controllers expressing strong opposition to a new salary system and calling for better working conditions. Many of the employees quit their jobs, resulting in flight delays. On Thursday, media reported, citing aviation officials, that the Polish authorities' failure to stop the protest by Friday may lead to broader flight cancellations.

Related Topics

Protest European Union Traffic Warsaw Lead Poland April May Media All Jobs Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Names of disqualified BISP beneficiaries to be rev ..

Names of disqualified BISP beneficiaries to be reviewed for inclusion: Shazia Ma ..

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Regrets OAS Decision to Suspend Russia's Pe ..

Moscow Regrets OAS Decision to Suspend Russia's Permanent Observer Status

8 minutes ago
 CERN Restarts Large Hadron Collider After 3 Years ..

CERN Restarts Large Hadron Collider After 3 Years of Upgrades

8 minutes ago
 Three tested positive for coronavirus in Potohar T ..

Three tested positive for coronavirus in Potohar Town

8 minutes ago
 US Says to Do Best to 'Hold Russia to Account,' Bu ..

US Says to Do Best to 'Hold Russia to Account,' But Not Via Direct Military Conf ..

8 minutes ago
 Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no fore ..

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no foreign conspiracy against PTI gov ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.