Polish Air Traffic Controllers' Protest May Harm Connectivity in EU - European Commission

The protest of air traffic controllers at Warsaw's Chopin Airport is of "serious" concern and may "severely" impact connectivity across the European Union, European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The protest of air traffic controllers at Warsaw's Chopin Airport is of "serious" concern and may "severely" impact connectivity across the European Union, European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Friday.

"Together with Eurocontrol, the commission is closely monitoring the situation, which is a very serious situation, which is of serious concern and which may severely impact the connectivity across the EU. Now social conflict appears to be the origin of this situation and, as you know, the commission has no powers to intervene in such conflicts; however, the commission has already strongly called on all parties to urgently find a solution here," de Keersmaecker said at a midday briefing, when asked to comment on the protest of air traffic controllers in Poland.

Earlier in April, a protest erupted at Warsaw's Chopin Airport, with Polish air traffic controllers expressing strong opposition to a new salary system and calling for better working conditions. Many of the employees quit their jobs, resulting in flight delays. On Thursday, media reported, citing aviation officials, that the Polish authorities' failure to stop the protest by Friday may lead to broader flight cancellations.